Mamelodi Sundowns' Caf Champions League clash with Al Ahly at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon gives Andile Jali and Themba Zwane the chance to shine on the international stage.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos made it clear after taking over that he would be looking to usher in a more youthful national team, which for the most part, he stuck to during the World Cup qualifiers.

In the latest squad, the Belgian has, however, called up some more senior players such as Siyanda Xulu, Thabang Monare, Ronwen Williams and Lyle Lakay, all over 30 and Keagan Dolly, 29.

But he decided against selecting Jali and Zwane, who both arguably still have a lot to offer, and are among the top performers in their position, even if they are 31 and 32, respectively.

Since being left out, the pair both got on the score-sheet for Sundowns in midweek, although that was against lower-tier opposition Mathaithai in the Nedbank Cup.

Saturday's showdown against Ahly, a match one would assume Broos will be attending or at least watching on TV, now provides them with the perfect opportunity to show that they're far from finished.

After all, one can't get much closer to international quality opposition than a match against back-to-back (and 10-time overall) Caf Champions League winners, Al Ahly.

The Egyptians will be out for revenge after losing to Masandawana in Cairo last weekend and the experience they carry effectively makes this like an international game.

Both consummate professionals, it’s hardly like Jali or Zwane are past their prime and both remain in top physical condition.

Zwane has 10 goals and four assists this season, better than most of the forwards named in the latest squad.

Jali, an ever-present for Downs this season, has been leapfrogged by his Sundowns teammate Teboho Mokoena, with Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy) and Thabang Monare of Orlando Pirates, the other two in the squad who play a similar position.

Sundowns’ Rivaldo Coetzee also operates in the engine room these days, but has been named as a defender.

There’s little doubt both Jali and Zwane still have a lot to offer, and they can show the nation exactly that when all eyes fall on the big match in Soweto on Saturday afternoon.