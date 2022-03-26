Mamelodi Sundowns duo best placed to impress for Bafana Bafana against France

When Bafana Bafana take on France in an international friendly on Monday, Mamelodi Sundowns pair Rushine de Reuck and Teboho Mokoena could potentially catch the eye of international scouts.

While it's seldom that one game can change a career, it's not unheard of.

And so if any Bafana player can impress against a French side containing the likes of Hugo Loris (Spurs), Presnel Kimpembe (PSG), Raphael Varane (Manchester United), N'Golo Kante (Chelsea), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Kingsley Coman (Bayern), Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico), and Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig), then it's plausible enough that he could attract interest from watching scouts, agents and managers.

There are argubably several PSL-based players in the Bafana squad who are also good enough to earn a move to Europe.



However, when age as well as quality is also taken into consideration, Mokoena (25) and De Reuck (26) seemingly jump nearer to the front of the queue - overseas clubs are not often prepared to take a chance on older players.

Neither De Reuck nor Mokoena started against Guinea - they came on as subs, but such is their stature in the national team these days, that it's likely they will start in the France game and that head coach Hugo Broos was just testing some other options in Friday's 0-0 draw.

Mokoena, the box-to-box, long-range goal-scoring midfielder, seems to have all the makings of a player who can perform at the highest levels abroad.

With his sublime talent having been nurtured from such a young age at SuperSport United and with the various junior international teams, Mokoena must surely be the strongest candidate of the current home-based Bafana players for a move abroad.

However, having only signed for Sundowns a couple of months ago – when it had seemed as if he was eyeing an overseas move - it would be difficult for Mokoena to leave the Tshwane giants. In any case, he can do his overall long-term prospects no harm if he shines against the likes of Kante, Pogba, Rabiot and Nkunku.

De Reuck meanwhile is relatively new to international football, but has plenty of PSL experience and is the kind of individual who seems to take each new challenge with a cool head.

He's quickly and seamlessly made the step up from playing for Maritzburg United to impressing at Sundowns both domestically and in Africa, and has looked assured at international level so far.

A good showing against the likes of Mbappe and Griezmann could certainly fast-track his career.

It will be easier said than done to impress against the world-class French, but sometimes an opportunity such as this can bring out the best and motivation will be in no short supply.