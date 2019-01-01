Mamelodi Sundowns don't have to beat Kaizer Chiefs to win the league - Mosimane

The Brazilians will have face the Lions of North before hosting the Soweto giants on Sunday, and the 55-year-old mentor is focusing on Da Gama's side

coach Pitso Mosimane has revealed he is more worried about than .

The Brazilians will face the Lions of the North on Wednesday before locking horns with Amakhosi, who top the standings with 19 points from eight games.

Chiefs recently beat Sundowns 4-2 in the Shell Helix Cup, but Mosimane doesn't feel the pressure to avenge the result, suggesting the race for the league title wouldn't end immediately after the game on Saturday.

"You know Highlands Park is a tough team. It's not going to be easy, the running [against Highlands Park] will be more than this [against ]. You don't want to play that game before the Kaizer Chiefs game," Mosimane told SuperSport TV after his side's 5-0 win over AmaZulu.

"But it's not about the Kaizer Chiefs game, it's about the Highlands Park game. Don't worry about the Kaizer Chiefs game, worry about the Highlands Park game."

According to Mosimane, Highlands Park is more dangerous than Chiefs, adding that Sundowns don't have to beat the Naturena-based side to win the league.

The 55-year-old said he will drive that message home ahead of their clash against Owen Da Gama's side.

"We have two games in hand. So, this Highlands game is a thorn in the flesh, and by the way, for us to win the league we don't have to beat Kaizer Chiefs. So, we should never be emotional about Kaizer Chiefs. We should be professional. We don't have to win against Kaizer Chiefs to win the league. No, we don't have to win that," he insisted.

"I'll drive the message to the guys to focus on Highlands Park more than Chiefs," concluded Mosimane.