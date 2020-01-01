Mamelodi Sundowns didn't have the right intensity against Petro Atletico - Mosimane

By sharing spoils in Luanda, the Brazilians missed the opportunity to finish top of their group with one match to go

coach Pitso Mosimane says they were their own “obstacle” in the 2-2 draw against Petro Atletico because his players did not have “the right intensity" in this Caf Group C penultimate match on Saturday.

Victory for Downs would have seen them confirmed as Group C winners going into the last game at home against next weekend.

To finish tops, Downs will now have to avoid defeat by Wydad and a draw would still be enough for them to achieve that but a defeat in Pretoria will see them finish as group runners-up.

Arriving in Luanda having already qualified for the quarter-finals, Mosimane bemoaned his players’ attitude and not providing an intense fight.

“We tried to win‚ but I don't know if we really tried very hard to win‚” said Mosimane as per Times Live.

“It is the mentality‚ sometimes the players know they have already qualified [for the quarter-finals] and they don't give the right intensity to the match. The [prize] is to finish top of the group‚ right now we are top‚ but we are still not qualified as top until matchday six happens.

“We still have to play for the result in . I thought we wouldn't have to‚ but we will. The obstacle [to winning] was ourselves.”

Sundowns will now host Wydad whom they have beaten in Pretoria twice in recent seasons.

However, their last meeting with the Moroccans at home ended in a frustrating draw 0-0 which saw them being dumped out of last season’s Champions League at the semi-final stage.