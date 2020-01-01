Mamelodi Sundowns 'desperate’ to win elusive MTN8 title - Lebusa

The Bafana Bafana defender talks about Downs’ keenness to finally claim the trophy which continues to escape their grasp

defender Mosa Lebusa has boasted that the Tshwane giants’ "quality" can deliver them the MTN8 title if they beat Bloemfontein in Sunday’s quarter-final match at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Masandawana welcome the Free State side as they bid for a trophy that they have struggled to win.

For all their dominance on the domestic football scene, enjoying success especially under former coach Pitso Mosimane, Sundowns have failed to win the MTN8 trophy since 2007.

But Lebusa feels that passing the Celtic hurdle could be the right tonic that can push them to win the Cup this time around.

“Ever since I joined the team, whenever we play the MTN 8, I know that the guys want to win this trophy,” Lebusa was quoted as saying by the Sundowns website.

“It has been a while since we last won it. It has been more than ten years and I think that we have been unlucky because we are so desperate to win it. We have to be calm and give our best.”

Lebusa is a previous winner of the MTN8 after claiming it with his former club Cape Town Spurs in 2015.

“I have won the trophy and one thing about this competition is that it has a very short format, once you win the opening game, you are already in the semi-finals,” Lebusa said.

“With the quality that we have in the team once we get through the first round, who knows, we might win the Cup. We are going to do our best to make sure that we fight and bring the Cup home! It all starts this weekend in our clash against .”

Sunday’s match will showcase the capabilities of Sundowns technical bench made up of co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena, as well as senior coach Steve Komphela.

Much expectation is on the trio continue from where Mosimane left off after the club won a treble last season.