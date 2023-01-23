Coach Rhulani Mokwena expects a tough assignment when Mamelodi Sundowns chase a 13th straight PSL win away against TS Galaxy.

Mokwena wary of TS Galaxy threat

Insists Downs must improve even more

TS Galaxy defeated Brazilians in last meeting

WHAT HAPPENED: Mokwena insists Sundowns will not be driven by revenge when they make a trip to Mpumalanga to play TS Galaxy in a Premier Soccer League match on Tuesday.

The Rockets are one of the two teams to have taken maximum points from Masandawana in the ongoing campaign, after a shock 1-0 win in the last meeting.

The tactician says it will not be easy despite their rich vein of form and it explains why he insists his charges have to improve after the hard-fought victory against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

WHAT HE SAID: "I watched them [in their recent game] and you can see why they beat us. We are not motivated by revenge, we are motivated by trying to win every single match. That's what we'll try to do when we go to Mpumalanga," Mokwena said as quoted by SABC Sport.

"They're a very difficult team but the focus now is how we recover. Get good hydration for the players. Try to make sure that we do some region work and also flush this game out of our system and speak about it.

"That is the immediate focus before we go into TS Galaxy side. I speak from a coaching perspective when I say we have to improve. We have to get better. Even if we win 15 in a row, we still have to get better.

"There is no ceiling so we have to think about that and know that. We will work hard to always improve and get better. Keep trying to make our supporters happy and play the kind of football that will make everyone happy."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: On Saturday, the Brazilians set a Premier Soccer League record after recording their 12th consecutive win. It was also the first time they have done a double over Amakhosi in the PSL era and might be coming into the Tuesday match riding high on confidence.

The win took the defending champions to 46 points from the 18 games they have played in the ongoing campaign.

TS Galaxy will need a positive outcome from the game to avoid the risk of dropping into the relegation zone depending on other results involving the teams around them on the table.

IN TWO PICTURES:

WHAT NEXT: After Tuesday's game, Sundowns will turn their attention to Saturday's visit of Sekhukhune United.

The Rockets will start their preparations against Golden Arrows in midweek.