Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mudau: Brazilians deserve everything

The right-back was named Man of the Match after being instrumental in helping Masandawana claim South Africa’s premier knockout competition

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Khuliso Mudau has reacted to his side beating Marumo Gallants to win the Nedbank Cup on Saturday.

The Brazilians won 2-1 at Royal Bafokeng Stadium with substitute Thapelo Morena grabbing an extra-time winner after Peter Shalulile had thrust them ahead in the first half.

Sede Dion was on target for Gallants but it was not enough as Sundowns went on to lift the Nedbank Cup and complete a domestic treble.

“I want to give credit to the boys and it was a fight. Even those guys [Marumo Gallants] were fighting as well,” Mudau told SuperSport TV.

“So I think we deserved the Cup and we worked very hard to get it. It wasn’t an easy game, to be honest. Obviously, they [Gallants] were motivated and you could tell, they were playing with everything they have.

“But also us we had to bring back the Cup to the club, we deserve everything. We knew they can play but we as well had our own plan as a team. I want to thank the coaches, they are doing a very good job, the technical team and everyone.

“It’s a great thing for us as a team to achieve much. Obviously, as a team we want to win. It’s Sundowns, you are expected to win every game.”

Co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi took time to pay tribute to Msandawana fans after a successful season on the domestic front.

“I felt it was necessary for me as a leader of the technical department when the situation was bad like that on the pitch, we would end leaving them without even saying thank you, to be honest, they have really endured a hard season where they couldn’t even come to the stadiums,” said Mngqithi as per iDiski Times.

“At times they would come to the stadium and just be outside, hit that drum and sing outside the stadium to try and support us. And when we win the treble, just to walk away without saying thank you, for me, that would not have been fair.

Article continues below

“That’s why I took a moment to say let me just show that, in as much as it could have been very dangerous for everyone else to do it because when there were a lot of people [inside the pitch] anything could have happened. But I just felt that at least one of us shows they appreciate them and he knows the value that they add to this wonderful club.”

Completing a hat-trick of domestic trophies comes after Sundowns lost in the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League.