Mamelodi Sundowns defender Madisha wants Bafana Bafana call-up

The 24-year-old defender has been playing regularly for the Brazilians this season

defender Motjeka Madisha believes he deserves to be "rewarded" with a national team call-up following his consistent club form.

Madisha has featured in nine Premier Soccer League ( ) matches as well as five Cup and Caf games for Sundowns so far this season.

After being used as a bit-part player last term, Madisha has fully taken advantage of the absence of injured Brazilian defender Ricardo Nascimento, whose position he has filled with aplomb.

Buoyed by his consistent form for Sundowns, Madisha now feels he has something to offer to Bafana Bafana.

"It would be a great reward to get a national team call-up. Each and every player wants to play for the national team and I am aiming for that as well," Madisha told Sowetan Live.

"The coach [Pitso Mosimane] sees the good work that I'm doing, so it was humbling to hear him saying that I deserve to play for Bafana."

This comes after Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane recently remarked that Madisha deserves another chance with the national team.

The defender is expected to again start in a league against on Tuesday.