Mamelodi Sundowns defender Lebusa: It was frustrating at times

The 28-year-old has played six league matches for Downs this term, having featured in 39 league games in his first two seasons with the Brazilians

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mosa Lebusa says it was difficult watching from the sidelines as a combination of injuries and good form by his teammates curtailed his game time.

Lebusa played for one minute in Sundowns' 4-3 win over AmaZulu on November 22 last year and then had to wait until January 16 for his next appearance in the league, a 0-0 draw against SuperSport United in the Tshwane derby.



Since then he has been featuring regularly and has started and completed the full 90 minutes in the Brazilians' last five league encounters, as well as playing 120 minutes in last weekend's 3-2 extra-time win over Stellenbosch FC in the Nedbank Cup.



"It took me about three months to make my first start as I was out, and that was frustrating for me,” Lebusa admitted, as quoted by the Daily Sun.

“The team was doing well if you remember, there was a time when the team went about five games without conceding and as a defender there was no chance for one to come in as the guys were doing well.

“The injuries were also not giving me a chance. It was frustrating at times, but I was happy the team was doing well," he added.

The former Ajax Cape Town defender now has more competition on his hands following the signings of Rushine De Reuck and Brian Mandela.

The Sundowns defence has only conceded seven goals in 15 league games. Lebusa, who plays in the centre of defence now, having started out mainly as a left-back during his Ajax days, has credited the system Downs employ for their impressive record.

“It is more of a collective thing that we do as a team, so I would not say it is only the defence but the whole team," the 28-year-old explained.

"I would not say it is not only the defence that must get credit if you look at the way we play we press from the top. The guys up front are the ones that initiate the press, the whole team is doing the defensive work.”

Lebusa will now be hoping to get the nod from his coaches to line up against Sudanese side Al Hilal in a Caf Champions League opening Group B encounter at the Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (6pm).