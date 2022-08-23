Mamelodi Sundowns defender Lakay wary of 'tough opponents' Stellenbosch ahead of their PSL date

The Brazilians lost 3-0 in the reverse fixture but the 31-year-old is optimistic about getting a better result in the midweek fixture

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Lyle Lakay is anticipating a tough outing on Wednesday when Masandawana host Stellenbosch on Wednesday at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria, in a Premier Soccer League clash.

In the 2021/22 campaign, Stellies collected four points from the Brazilians and went on to finish fourth on the table.

However, this season they have sold Ashley du Preez - who was on target twice in Stellies' 3-0 win in the last meeting - Zitha Kwinika, and Marc van Heerden.

Despite the changes, the 31-year-old believes the youngsters in the side make the team dangerous.

"People obviously will look at our previous two seasons against Stellies; I won’t say we struggled, but they have been tough opponents," Lakay said as quoted by Sowetan.

"I think last season we drew the away game and they won at our home. We know Stellies are a young team full of energy and pace. Obviously, they lost Du Preez to [Kaizer] Chiefs, but even without him, they are still a threat, with the youngsters in the team."

In the 2022/23 campaign, Stellenbosch have played four matches and managed just one win and three draws.

The versatile defender has also shed some light on how the Brazilians have prepared for the match.

"If you look at their recent form in the league they have been on a high even though they drew their last match [against Cape Town City]," Lakay continued.

"We did our analysis like we do for all the other teams, try to figure out their strong points and obviously try to rectify what we did wrong in our previous game."

After defeating Kaizer Chiefs 4-0 in their third game of the ongoing campaign, the defending champions played out a 1-1 draw with Sekhukhune United and Lakay insists that is now the past and the players have learned their lesson.

"We are over the previous result and, being professionals, we have to focus on the next assignment which is Stellenbosch. I think the guys are ready, we are motivated; ours is a team that performs best under pressure," he concluded.