Mamelodi Sundowns defender Lakay shows again what he would bring to Bafana Bafana

Lyle Lakay’s ball striking ability was at the forefront for Mamelodi Sundowns in their 1-1 draw with Baroka FC at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Monday evening.

Despite his consistent form for Sundowns, where he contributes at both ends of the park, Lakay was overlooked by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos in the World Cup qualifiers.

World Cup or Afcon qualifiers invariably prove to be tight, tense affairs with few goals and are often decided by the smallest of margins.

Individual matches can be decided by a single mistake or one moment of magic and entire campaigns can sometimes even boil down to goal difference or perhaps hinge on a game that was drawn and not won because of one missed chance. It was indeed by the smallest of margins that South Africa were beaten by Ghana in their qualifying group.

The point being, every goal is crucial, and when it’s 0-0 in the 86th minute of a big match and a free kick is awarded, it’s very useful for a coach to have a weapon in his arsenal such as Lakay.

Lakay just seems to be getting better and better at his set-piece delivery and these days when he lines one up from within 30 metres of goal, it always feels like the ball could end up in the back of the net, such is the Capetonian’s mastery of the ball.

Powerful, yet measured and so well balanced, he seems to have added a Ronaldo-like dip to his shots while maintaining the accuracy of a Beckham or a Pirlo, just with the left boot. It’s certainly exciting to watch.

This was very much in evidence against Baroka on Monday night when incredibly, Lakay not only scored with a sumptuous free-kick, but also smashed the woodwork three times; twice from free-kicks and once with a rasping drive from some way outside the box.

On all of the occasions, the Baroka goalkeeper remained rooted to the spot, so sweetly struck were his efforts.

It’s not as if Lakay is a one-trick pony. There’s a reason he’s been the undisputed first-choice left-back for South Africa’s best team for several years now – he’s a pretty decent defender and delivers a superb ball into the box when not scoring himself.

In 25 games in all competitions this season he’s scored three and assisted seven times, impressive stats for a left-back.

At 30 and in his prime, Lakay has bags of experience in the PSL and in the Caf Champions League (300 appearances, 21 goals, 44 assists).

It’s hard to see what more he has to do to force his way back into the national team, especially when bar the still up-and-coming Terrence Mashego, there is not a great deal of competition for that spot in the Bafana Bafana side.