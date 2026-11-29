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The Brazilians star has spoken candidly about the psychological and physical hurdles he has faced following a devastating Achilles injury earlier this season. The influential defender is now back on the grass in a limited capacity as he begins the final stages of his rehabilitation at Chloorkop.

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The psychological toll of a long-term layoff

"That one is very difficult to be honest," Mudau explained during a conversation with SoccerBeat this week. "But now I can spend time with my family, and my son. Those are the people who are always there for me. To see them every day helping [me] makes me happy as a person as well. I need to go back strong because I am obviously doing this for my family." The defender's emphasis on his personal support network highlights the often-overlooked human element of professional sports, where a serious injury can strip away a player's identity and daily routine in an instant.

While the physical rehabilitation is handled by a team of world-class medical staff at Chloorkop, the mental recovery is often a solo battle. Mudau reflected on the moment he received the official diagnosis and the daunting realization that his season was in jeopardy. "It's not just a thing that I am doing. At the back, there's my surname, so I represent them. When I got injured, I didn't know what was happening because I was alone (on the pitch). At first, I thought I was going to be out for a month," Mudau said, as quoted by IOL.

Sundowns' defensive reshuffle in Mudau's absence

In the wake of Mudau's long-term absence, Masandawana were forced to dive back into the transfer market to ensure they remained competitive across multiple fronts. The club secured the services of right-backs Thabang Matuludi and Deano van Rooyen to provide cover, adding to an already deep pool that featured Thapelo Morena and Zuko Mdunyelwa. Matuludi, in particular, has impressed during his stint in the starting eleven, even earning recognition at the international level with Bafana Bafana. Despite these reinforcements, the loss of Mudau's specific blend of experience and attacking threat from deep has been evident during the team's difficult stretches.

The veteran defender watched from the sidelines as the Brazilians endured a rare slump in form, failing to secure a place in the CAF Champions League group stage and suffering defeats in the CAF Super Cup against USM Alger and the Carling Knockout semi-final against Kaizer Chiefs. Mudau believes his presence could have made a difference during these high-stakes encounters, but he has had to remain patient. "But when I heard from the doctor I had an Achilles rupture, I started thinking: 'What's next?' Obviously, I needed to be in a cast and moon boot. It was very difficult," the defender added.

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The void left by Mudau was not just tactical but also emotional, as he is one of the more vocal leaders within the dressing room. The club's decision to bring in two high-quality replacements simultaneously was a clear indication of how highly Mudau is valued; it took several players to replicate the output of one.

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The road to a full competitive return

Achilles ruptures are notoriously difficult to recover from, typically requiring a window of six to nine months before a professional athlete can return to peak competitive condition.

"But, obviously, it's different now because I am back with the team and training with the team. The energy is there, so we just have to keep going," Mudau stated. While he remains cautious about setting a specific date for his return to the matchday squad, the defender is determined to contribute before the end of the current campaign. His return would be a massive boost for Sundowns as they look to regain their domestic dominance and rebuild after their recent continental disappointments. The medical staff will likely take a conservative approach to ensure he does not suffer a relapse, given the delicate nature of the Achilles tendon.

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Ultimately, Mudau's motivation is rooted in his responsibility to his family and his legacy. By carrying his surname into battle, he feels he is playing for more than just trophies and accolades. His recovery journey has allowed him to reconnect with his son and his wider family in a way that the frantic schedule of a professional footballer rarely permits. As he works through the final phases of his light training, the defender is focused on the future and the prospect of hearing the roar of the Masandawana faithful once again.