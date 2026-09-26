Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana eyes Bafana Bafana recall – ‘Coach Pitso has got something to build’

The dawn of Pitso Mosimane’s tenure as South Africa head coach Pitso Mosimane brought about significant changes in personnel, leaving several established names on the outside looking in.

Among those currently absent from the national set-up is Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana, who was not included in the latest squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Guinea and Eritrea, nor the high-profile friendly against Egypt.

This period of exclusion is not entirely new for the versatile defender, who also struggled to find favour during the latter stages of Hugo Broos' time in charge of the national team.

However, rather than expressing frustration at his continued omission, Kekana has adopted a pragmatic and professional approach to the situation.

Speaking on physical condition, the defender stated: “I’m feeling good and better than I’ve been in the long time,” per Idiski Times.

“It’s just for me to continue working, I think there’s still a chance for me but all the players that have been selected are fully deserving of their places,” he said, making reference to the players retained by Mosimane for the upcoming Bafana Bafana international assignments.

“I think it’s going to be a nice time to watch them.”

“Coach Pitso has got something to build.”

“I think they will do well and for me it’s just about working hard and waiting for my turn.”

For now, the veteran defender is content to bide his time, maintaining his fitness and form while waiting for the phone call that would signal his return to the international fold.