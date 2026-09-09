Mamelodi Sundowns defender Fawaaz Basadien reflects on his progress at Chloorkop after a frustrating debut season – ‘I had to step up and take it, and I think I did that’

Basadien arrived at Mamelodi Sundowns at the start of the 2025/26 campaign with massive expectations on his shoulders, having excelled during a stellar period with Stellenbosch FC and the Bafana Bafana national setup.

However, his first year in Tshwane was nothing short of a testing ordeal, as he found game time incredibly difficult to come by, making just 11 appearances, often from the bench, across all competitions last season.

This season, Basadien has successfully emerged as a key figure in the Sundowns starting lineup, delivering standout performances every time he steps onto the pitch.

Speaking to the club’s media team, the former Moroka Swallows player pointed to unwavering self-belief and a strong mindset as the primary catalysts for his recent turnaround.

“I think it’s just a matter of consistency as well as the belief I showed throughout my time since I arrived here,” he said, per FARPost.

“It hasn’t been the start I wanted to have, but with my belief, my positive mindset, and positive attitude, that’s what kept me going.”

“Eventually, when given a chance, I had to step up and take it, and I think I did that.

“It is a matter of just consistent performances now to maintain that level and even increase that level,” he added.

Masandawana will look to extend their momentum and maintain their lead at the top of the table when they host struggling Siwelele FC at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday evening.



