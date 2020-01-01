Mamelodi Sundowns defender Arendse announces departure

The Mitchells Plain-born centre-back was one of Masandawana's unsung heroes in the eight seasons he spent with the Tshwane club

central defender Wayne Arendse has parted ways with the Pretoria club after eight hugely successful seasons.

Arendse, 36, joined the Brazilians back in 2012 after having risen through the youth ranks at Cape Town side Santos.

He went on to win five league titles with the Tshwane team as well as the 2016 Caf .

He also picked up two Nedbank Cup and two Telkom Knockout winners' medals. He ended up playing 339 games in his illustrious career, including two at the Club World Cup.

A consummate professional, Arendse confirmed his departure in a heartfelt statement on Friday morning, as reported on by FarPost:



"After eight incredible years, it’s time to say farewell to this magnificent club. I sincerely hope that I’ve made a contribution to the success we’ve achieved as the Masandawana family,"he said.

"I emphasise farewell as saying goodbye to family is impossible. Wherever the football pathways lead me to in my next chapter, know that Sundowns will be with me forever and the memories, victories and triumphs I will cherish for the rest of my days.

"I’m immensely proud of the trophies I’ve won, of representing this giant of a club both locally and abroad while battling with the greatest footballers on the planet.

To this end, the President, Dr Patrice Motsepe, deserves my gratitude for recruiting me and giving me this platform to display my talent. For this I will always be grateful – Thank you.

"The term team-mates does not do justice to the bond we’ve built over the last 8 years, we’ve become brothers as we battled for the Sundowns badge and I will cherish this bond for many years to come – we will meet again.

"I would also like to thank the coaches, managers and backroom staff that I was privileged to work with, our success was your success.

"Last but not least I want to salute the yellow nation, the Masandawana faithful! You drove us to new levels and made us believe we could conquer all that lay before us.

"Your unwavering support and loyalty is the bedrock of the Sundowns dynasty that has been created and exists today. It’s with a heavy heart that I accept my time is over in fighting for you on the pitch but I reserve my last word of thanks to all of you – you are special! Take care, God Bless, Wayne #KBY #yellowiremain #WA6"