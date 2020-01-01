Mamelodi Sundowns declared SNWL champions, Safa extends Motlanthe's tenure as acting CEO

The Brazilians won all their 21 league games this season and have therefore been handed the title

The South African Football Association National Executive Committee (Safa NEC) has decided the South African National Women's League (SNWL) be declared concluded.

This follows Dr Thulani Ngwenya's report on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the restart of play to the NEC on Saturday.

With only three to four rounds of matches remaining in the SWNL, the association's highest-making decision body felt the season should be concluded and be crowned champions.

Sundowns top the standings with 63 points from 21 league games and are nine points ahead of TUT Ladies.

The Brazilians finished the season unbeaten - in fact, they won all their 21 league games, scored 82 goals and conceded just 12 in the process.

"Safa Medical Officer, Dr Thulani Ngwenya gave a full briefing on the impact of Covid-19 on the restart of play, both for professional and amateur football. It is in this context that the NEC decided the SNWL be declared concluded and that the current league log standing, with a handful of matches to be played, be declared final," said Safa in a statement.

"It is on this basis that Mamelodi Sundowns Women’s team is declared the league champions for the inaugural 2019/20 season."

Furthermore, the NEC also decided that JVW which is owned by Banyana Banyana legend Janine van Wyk, as well as Malndies will be promoted to the SNWL ahead of next season.

"The Safa NEC further confirmed that JVW and MaIndies are both promoted to the SNWL for next season."

All the other leagues in the country, including the ABC Motsepe League, remain suspended and Safa said the NEC will revisit the decision at a later stage.

"Dr Ngwenya recommended that all other amateur leagues must remain suspended until the end of the lockdown or when the general environment is conducive to do so. This matter will be further revisited and discussed at a later stage."

"It was also reported that in the absence of official competitions in the Regions and LFAs which are similarly suspended, the phenomenon of social games has emerged in some parts of the country and it was emphasised that this is in violation of lockdown regulations and the authorities must act to avoid a spike in Covid-19 infections," read the statement on the official Safa website.

The country's FA will continue to work with the National Soccer League (NSL) which governs the for the return to play of professional football in .

"On the National Soccer League (NSL), Safa will continue to work with the NSL to develop further proposals for submission to the government on the way forward," said the association.

Meanwhile, Safa announced the NEC's decision to appoint Safa's legal head Tebogo Motlanthe as the association's CEO for the next six months.

"The NEC also confirmed the appointment of Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe as Safa CEO until December."