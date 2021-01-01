Mamelodi Sundowns' deadly quartet: Bad news for PSL rivals

Even after allowing players such as Percy Tau, Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly to move on, the Pretoria side continues to have a major attacking force

With their dangerous front quartet slowly starting to click, Mamelodi Sundowns can even afford to have someone like Themba Zwane not at his very best.

The bad news for Sundowns’ title rivals – the likes of SuperSport United, Swallows FC, Golden Arrows and Orlando Pirates, as things stand on the table at the moment, is that the Brazilians are still only in third gear up front.

While there is plenty of backup and other goalscoring options – players such as Sibusiso Vilakazi, Gift Motupa, Lebohang Maboe and Mauricio Affonso (who is nearly back from injury), it seems quite obvious who Masandawana’s main attacking threat is.

And while previously they relied on trios, such as the 'CBD' combination (Leonardo Castro, Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly) now they have a deadly quarter to torment opposition defences.

The four of course are Themba Zwane, Gaston Sirino, Peter Shalulile and Kermit Erasmus.

We’ve seen a few glimpses of what they can do in combination, most recently when Erasmus sublimely assisted Sirino to unlock what had been a stubborn Baroka defence at the Lotus Stadium on Wednesday night.

Shalulile later got the second goal of the 2-0 win, profiting from some more good work from Erasmus.

The thing is though, despite the big threat offered by all four, one feels there’s still a lot more to come and that they are just getting started. Co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi for one has regularly complained that his team are not clinical enough upfront.

There have been a few factors as to why the quartet are not fully firing yet.

Erasmus, in his first season at Downs after joining from Cape Town City, for instance, has had a few niggling injuries.

Sirino had a long term injury and missed the opening three months of the season. He also seemingly wanted to leave the club but now looks focussed and is starting to get back to his best.

Shalulile has missed quite a few chances but has still managed to score 10 goals for his new club since signing from Highlands Park. Zwane started the campaign in blistering form but has gone off the boil a little in recent weeks.

Yet, they are still doing the business and winning matches – sometimes with individual brilliance, but more frequency now, as a combination of two or more of the four.

And when one combines this potentially lethal attack with a miserly defence – the Brazilians have conceded only seven goals in 16 league outings, it's difficult to see anyone dethroning the reigning champions.