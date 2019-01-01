Mamelodi Sundowns crowned 2018/19 PSL Champions

In a season filled with many thrills, spills and boardroom battles, Masandawana finally emerged victorious on Saturday

have been crowned Premier Soccer League ( ) champions for the ninth time bringing a fitting conclusion to what has been an exciting and drama filled campaign.

Both Sundowns and were vying for South African football’s most prestigious crown, taking the fight all the way into the final game of the season.

With two points separating the two sides ahead of kick-off, Sundowns were in pole position as they travelled to Bethlehem to take on while Orlando Pirates were hoping to secure the league title in front of their home crowd against .

However, it was Sundowns who were not going to be pipped to the post as they claimed a narrow 1-0 win over Stars, a result which had devastating consequences for the latter.

The win was even more significant considering that the Buccaneers walked out resounding 3-0 winners against Rise and Shine.

Nonetheless, Pirates would be disappointed to have missed out on the top crown for the second season running, but Sundowns should be delighted having reached 59 points in a season which has tested their depth.

After their most recent exit from the Caf at the hands of , they would be delighted to have won some silverware.

The title is even more noteworthy as it is Sundowns’ coach Pitso Mosimane’s fourth title with the Tshwane giants.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, the win now also puts to bed uncertainly regarding the PSL’s appeal after Sundowns were found guilty of breaching the rules as they fielded an ineligible season – Wayne Arendse, against , earlier in the season.

Sundowns not only confirmed their status as 2018/19 PSL champions but also qualified for the 2019/20 Caf Champions League.