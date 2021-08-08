Mamelodi Sundowns 'creating a nightmare' for PSL opponents - Mokwena

The tactician highlighted areas they have been working on in the pre-season to make Brazilians a very competitive side than before

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena has claimed they are building a team that will be a nightmare for opponents to play against.

The league champions will expect a tough challenge in the 2021/22 season from opponents who have signed several players, especially Kaizer Chiefs. who served a Fifa ban before.

Nevertheless, the coach is convinced they will create a side that will be even stronger than last season for the rivals to battle.

Sundowns' Nightmare

"We have three parts in terms of our focus. The first is to integrate the new players into the group and make sure they adapt to the culture and the personality that we are trying to create out of this team," the coach told the club's media department.



"We want to improve our team, certain skills and certain ways of doing things on the pitch. Big kudos to the players for a fantastic approach towards the pre-season as the work ethics have been extremely pleasing. The players have looked sharp and this augurs well with regard to the technical preparations for the season.

"Another aspect that we are focused on is the creation of the mentality and personality of the team. We want to create a team that is a nightmare to play against, one that can hurt opponents in different ways, and we have got to create a culture for that.



"It is not just a play as it is a mentality that we have got to create. That is something we have been focused on and I must say that we are happy with the progress of the group and the work that has been invested."

Mokwena also spoke about Thabiso Kutumela and what the Brazilians fans can expect from him.

"The good thing about the boy is that I know the boy very well, his mentality is an outlook of life," he added.

"The way he looks at football and how football plays a role in his own life. He is passionate about the game and makes a lot of sacrifices for football.

"He is a boy we are very excited to have bought in and he has the profile of a player that we do not have.

"Tactically, Kutumela is a player that allows us a lot of options in our frontline because he can play as a number nine or 10. He can play on the right and on the left wing, so he can do the job there because he has the ability to adapt to different positions and the demands of those positions.



"However, we brought him as a number 10 because we felt that we did not have a number 10 that could play as a number nine when we are attacking and maybe even as number eight when we are out of possession."

Just like the other new signings, the former Orlando Pirates striker agreed on a five-year deal with the Pretoria side.