Mamelodi Sundowns could still do better - Mngqithi after Bloemfontein Celtic win

Masandawana will complete the season unbeaten on the road in what spices up a historical fourth straight PSL title

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi believes they could still deliver more than what they did after beating Bloemfontein Celtic 2-0 in Wednesday’s Premier Soccer League match at Dr. Petrus Molemela Stadium.

It was a perfect response for the Brazilians who had dropped two points last Saturday when they were held 0-0 by Swallows FC.

A Peter Shalulile brace handed them victory in the Free State as they will now finish the season unbeaten away.

While praising his charges for a good outing, Mngqithi, however, feels they could offer much more.

“Haashim [Domingo] had a good game, Peter as well and [Gift] Motupa could have done better in the high press but I still believe he has some very good moments,” Mngqithi told the club’s media.

“Mosa [Lebusa] at the back was very firm. He had a lot of good moments and AJ [Andile Jali] also played some very good football, creating some good moments even in the attacking third. But I still believe we could do better than what we did.

“But we are never happy, we always believe we could have scored a little bit more than what we got. But in football, you must accept whatever you get sometimes.”

Despite Masandawana’s victory appearing to have come easily, Mngqithi says they knew Celtic were going to be a difficult side to crack.

“I think the first half was a little bit scrappy, we never really took control of the game,” said Mngqithi.

“But fortunately, we scored a very good goal in the process, a good cross from Lyle. Good finish from Haashim that hit the bar and another very good finish from Peter with the header. But generally, we knew that we’re not going to play an easy team, they move the ball very well.

“Neo Maema gave us a lot of trouble in the number 10 position together with [Tebogo] Potsane first half, which forced us at times to to have a two versus two at the back and try to add a plus one with a fullback, but from time to time, they would come out because we were never really very organized in our high press.

“But as soon as we improved our high press and enough, I think we did a little bit better. And we started to gain control of the game. And we were fortunate to get a second goal from a corner that I think made us a little bit more stable.”

Sundowns now prepare to host Cape Town City for their final game of the season on Saturday.