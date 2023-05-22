Mamelodi Sundowns have reportedly joined the race for Young Africans forward Fiston Mayele, who has been linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs.

In 2022, Mayele confirmed Chiefs' interest in him

Says there has been no recent Chiefs interest

Downs are reportedly pushing to sign DR Congo striker

WHAT HAPPENED? Mayele has long been reported to be a transfer target of Kaizer Chiefs and the DR Congo striker confirmed in July last year that he was once close to joining Amakhosi.

But after enjoying a stellar season with Yanga this season, Chiefs are said to have rekindled their interest in the striker amid other reports suggesting he is wanted by Raja Casablanca, Al Hilal, Al Merreikh and a club in Turkey.

Sundowns are said to have emerged as Mayele’s latest suitors and FARPost reports that the Brazilians sent scouts to watch the striker in action against Marumo Gallants during last week’s Caf Confederation Cup semi-final match in Rustenburg. The report further states that Downs approached the 28-year-old player but not on an official basis.

WHAT WAS SAID: Yanga president Hersi Ally Said says they are yet to be approached by a Premier Soccer League club but will listen to offers.

“We’ve not received any official communication from any PSL club regarding Fiston Mayele,” Said told FARPost.

“We’re open to letting him go, he has done well for us, and if the right offer comes, we will gladly consider it.”

AND WHAT MORE? Having previously confirmed Chiefs’ interest, Mayele says there have been no approach from the Soweto giants.

“I see the speculation, but I’ve never spoken to anyone from the club, nor has my management spoken to anyone at Chiefs,” Mayele told FARPost.

“I have a few games left before the end of the season. The most important is the Caf final because we’ve won the league already. So, my focus, for now, is that.

“At the end of the season, I’ll sit down and discuss my future with my management. I’ll then make the decision best for my career.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mayele has one season left on his Yanga contract. With Sundowns having said to have entered the race for his signature, that could be unwelcome news for Chiefs. The Brazilians are known to flex their financial muscle and their persistence usually lands them any player they target.

Also, Sundowns' stature as a continental powerhouse makes them an attractive option for Mayele. With Chiefs struggling and not playing in a Caf club competition next season, they stand little chance of beating Masandawana to the signature of any player.

If Amakhosi seriously pursue him, they might perhaps send Mayele's compatriot Christian Saile Basomboli to try and convince him to switch to Naturena.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAYELE? Yanga are now looking to conclude the Tanzanian domestic league campaign, having already claimed the title, and Mayele would want to help them finish on a high.

Mayele will also be pushing to play an instrumental role when his side face USM Alger in the Caf Confederation Cup final, a match that could further spruce up his already glowing profile.