Mamelodi Sundowns could sign Cape Town City defender Fasika, agent says

The agent of Cape Town City defender Nathan Idumba Fasika says the door has not been entirely shut for Mamelodi Sundowns to bid for the centre-back’s signature.

Fasika looks likely to leave City at the end of the current campaign after just one season at the club since his arrival from Congolese side FC Saint-Eloi Lupopo in July 2021.

There have been reports of growing interest in the 23-year-old from Europe as his agent Faustino Mukandila thinks the chances of switching to a Premier Soccer League club are very slim.

While Mukandila says City chairman John Comitis might not be interested in listening to PSL clubs, the possibility of entertaining Sundowns has not been entirely ruled out, provided the Brazilians flex their financial muscles.

“I don’t think John would ever consider the PSL market now,” Mukandila told iDiski Times.

“Why would he improve other teams when now Cape Town City could be the second-best in the league this season, so I don’t think so. Unless Mamelodi Sundowns make a huge offer to John, it’s business at the end of the day but I don’t think it interests the club or Nathan.”

Sundowns are reportedly in the market for a centre-back following some inconsistent performances by their defenders this season as well as injuries.

With Fasika’s City contract having six more seasons left before it expires, it might be difficult to prize him away from the Citizens.

If Sundowns make a move, they might have to compete with Swiss giants FC Zurich as well as Russian side FC Akhmat Grozny who are said to be keeping tabs on the player although the move to Russia is highly unlikely due to their ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

“There’s a team in Portugal, Russia, Switzerland, Israel and Denmark. They are all serious since scouting the player,” added Mukandila.

“They know the chairman’s number but now it all depends on the money the club will ask. But I know John will never block a player from leaving, he sold Benni McCarthy, he sold Pienaar, he knows what he’s doing, he knows his job.”

Idumba’s profile has risen and he has become a regular in the DR Congo national team in their recent games.

He made 23 league appearances for City this season, starting 20 of them.