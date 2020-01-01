Mamelodi Sundowns could be without Kekana, Zwane and Erasmus against Orlando Pirates

The Masandawana mentor issued an update on the club's injury and health concerns as they prepare for their Gauteng Derby encounter

co-coach Rhulani Mokwena has indicated that some of their key players are still unavailable due to an assortment of injuries and illness.

Hlompho Kekana and Kermit Erasmus have missed Masandawana's last three matches, while Themba Zwane was a noticeable absentee against Lamontville and Jwaneng Galaxy.

However, Rhulani Mokwena remains optimistic that they will field a strong team when they face in a mouthwatering Premier Soccer League ( ) match on Saturday.

"The squad status in relation to unavailability of certain players hasn't changed, we're still struggling a little bit with certain players in regards to injuries and many other medical conditions," Mokwena told the club's media team.

"Because we need to be extra careful and extremely sensitive because we are still in the middle of the pandemic and any signs of illness and any other potential related issues are taken seriously and with the advice of our doctors.

"We try to adhere to the caution and red flags raised by our medical department. It also allays fears and concerns from Masandawana who think we tamper too much with the squad."

The Tshwane giants have a formidable squad with depth and Mokwena has been pleased by midfielder Mothobi Mvala's scoring form.

The Bafana Bafana international netted on debut against Arrows in a PSL match on December 19, before scoring again in the Caf clash with Botswana side Jwaneng Galaxy on December 22.

"Of course it may look like that but in certain moments our hands are really forced to play certain cards," Mokwena continued.

"In the absence of some players, it gives an opportunity to other players. We have seen how Mothobi Mvala has come up.

"Mothobi has scored two goals in two games and has put up his hand to say 'I have the capacity to play for Mamelodi Sundowns' and he has shown that," he added.

"So at times, another man's poison is another man's meat. We just have to continue to make sure we put the best eleven possible and put our focus on the game against Orlando Pirates."

Sundowns will host their Gauteng rivals Pirates at the 2010 Fifa World Cup Round of 16 venue, Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane.