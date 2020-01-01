Mamelodi Sundowns controlled the game against Orlando Pirates - Mosimane

The Masandawana coach has lamented their failure to bag a win but heaped praise on his troops

coach Pitso Mosimane was not pleased with midfielder Fortune Makaringe’s showboating in their 1-0 loss to on Wednesday night, but praised their dominance.

The Brazilians failed to close the gap on in the Premier Soccer League ( ) at Orlando Stadium and ‘Jingles’ added the result is a blow to their title chase.

Moreover, his counterpart, Josef Zinnbauer was left to praise his players following their first win at home over the reigning PSL champions since the 2011 season.

"Ja difficult, on the results only, not the game. We came here and played as usual. Not happy because it's my first defeat here in seven years, I thought I'd keep the results, they've been good," Mosimane told SuperSport TV.

"But it's okay, they went once Denis [Onyango] was still on Christmas break there. But we came, we played, we controlled the game, we took the game to them, we showed we're a championship team.

“First five-ten minutes the Ghost did not allow us to score tonight, the Ghost was there everything, even the balls went there, they were cleared off the lines, we hit the post once, twice and the Ghost took the ball out, I mean really what else can you do at Orlando Stadium?

"Okay, the good thing is Fadlu [Davids] came and he apologized. You know it's good for Maimane Phiri's Games and Baba Mthethwa's Games, we love it. Probably it's going to be the flavour of the moment, kasi flavour but it's the way it is. I don't want to criticize or kill the youngster because he had a good game but it's okay."

Looking at the hosts’ manager, the German boss added his men had luck, stating the Tshwane giants are a tough opponent.

"I think it was a good game for both teams but we have a little more luck, we need the luck and I think at the end of the time we make a good work about a really good team from Sundowns," Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV.

"Congratulations to this team, perfect players, good tactic, it's very hard against them. It's very good, congratulations to this team.

Article continues below

"First I have to say, the supporters now, it's great! We need this! It's beautiful, we heard in the ear, we feel that the players come back and we made a good job without the ball and a good job with the ball but we need time.

"It's not all, it's very good, it's coming but we make a lot of mistakes but we'll work on this and then we come.

"The opponent is very good, we know they play a very good tactic, they have a good space, they find the solution always and then we say, 'stay a little deeper' we wait, then we make a counter-attack, we had possibilities but we play not so very strong, not so correct. But we'll get it, we're in a good way, the team is good.”