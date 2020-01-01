Mamelodi Sundowns consulting Barcelona on Covid-19 advice

The Brazilians have moved a gear up in their preparations for the season's resumption by approaching the European giants for expert advice

team doctor Carl Tabane has described goalkeeper coach Jon Pascua Ibarrola as “very useful” to them in gaining crucial information on how to return to training after just over three months without football.

Ibarrola, a former Sundowns goalkeeper coach who spent five seasons at Chloorkop, is now at Barca who are back in action bidding to defend their title.

With teams now allowed to resume training, Tabane said they are getting assistance from Ibarrola on how best to resume their football activities in groups without compromising the health and safety of players and staff.

More teams

So far, there have been no confirmed coronavirus cases at Sundowns after most Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs started testing their players and non-playing personnel.

“You must remember that this is very new in the whole world. We may have players who are scared of getting infected. Imagine after one match that one player has tested positive, this will send shivers to other players,” said Tabane as per Sun Sport.

“We use Europe as our yardstick and there were many players and coaches in Europe who tested positive for Covid-19. We talk to our former colleague at Barcelona FC Jon Ibarrola and he is giving us great advice from the best club in the whole world.

"He talks to coach Pitso Mosimane and us about players’ travelling, what happens after training – do the players go home or not? He has also given insights as to how often and frequent to test players and staff.

“He is very useful and still one of us even though he is at the biggest club. So we get information from everywhere so we can continue our quest to defend our league title and try to win the Nedbank Cup.

“What’s on our minds is that the league must be finished and never be declared null and void. That’s why we are working so hard to be ready to fight when we restart.”

Sundowns’ quest to gain expert advice from Europe might be a sign of their seriousness to win a third straight PSL title when football resumes.

They are second on the PSL standings, trailing leaders by four points, but enjoy a game in hand which could prove crucial in the title race.

Article continues below

Tabane has also given an update on injured players Thapelo Morena and Mauricio Affonso, who are now able to work with the ball, but said they will be cautious with the players when the season resumes.

“They are doing a bit of ball work. We are very happy. We had given Thapelo a timeline of four months and he is now running and playing with the ball – he is a bit ahead," Tabane continued.

“Affonso is still at home in and is feeling no pain and is now comfortable. We won’t throw them back into the deep end until we know they are 100 percent fit to play again.”