Mamelodi Sundowns confirm surgery for former Orlando Pirates captain Manyisa

The Masandawana midfield maestro could be on the sidelines for many months after undergoing surgery

have announced Oupa Manyisa will need surgery on his Achilles tendon.

The box-to-box midfielder was a forced substitution as the Brazilians succumbed to a 4-2 defeat to in the 2019 Shell Helix Ultra Cup at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane immediately flagged the former captain's injury as serious.

Masandawana released the following statement regarding Manyisa's injury on their official club website on Wednesday.

"The Sundowns medical technical has since given a medical report and the bad news is that the midfielder will need surgery on his Achilles tendon."

"He will need surgery on his right Achilles tendon, and the medical team will give a further update on his expected time on the sidelines," a club statement read.

Meanwhile, Sundowns also revealed Jose Ali Meza is currently nursing an ankle injury which he picked up during their clash with Chiefs.

The site explained the Venezuelan attacker will be assessed as the reigning champions prepare for their Telkom Knockout Cup clash with FC on Sunday.

"Another player that picked up a knock at the weekend is in-form striker Ali Meza, although initial signs are that he could recover quickly."

"Meza is being assessed for his ankle sprain and undergoing conservative management."

"The medical team will give a further update in relation to how the forward responds to treatment," another club statement read.

The Round of 16 clash between Sundowns and AmaZulu will take place at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Tshwane.