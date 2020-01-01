Mamelodi Sundowns confirm signing of Goss, Domingo and Motupa

The Tshwane giants have reinforced their squad as they prepare for the new 2020/21 season

have announced the signing Ricardo Goss, Haashim Domingo and Gift Motupa.

The trio has joined Masandawana after leaving with the club sold its Premier Soccer League ( ) status to Nationa First Division (NFD) side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

The reigning PSL champions released the following statement on Saturday afternoon.

"Mamelodi Sundowns have completed the signing of Bidvest Wits trio namely Haashim Domingo, Ricardo Goss and Gift Motupa on five-year deals each."

"Masandawana continues to strengthen the squad ahead of the new 2020/21 season," a club statement read.

Ricardo Goss shared his feelings on why he joined the Brazilians and what attracted him to the club.

“It has been a childhood dream for me to join the club and one of my idols Brian Baloyi played for the club," Goss said.

"I want to make sure that I win trophies many trophies I can with the club especially the CAF and add the second star."

Haashim Domingo who cut his teeth in at Vitoria Guimaraes SC, the 25-year old returned to in 2018 after spending three years in Europe.

“Mamelodi Sundowns is a club with great history and I would love to be part of that history and not just to be part but to contribute to the club history and success," Domingo said.

"I want to win silverware with the club, that’s the main focus."

Gift Motupa who forms part of the trio comes with a wealth of experience, having played at the 2016 Olympics and also CAF Confederations Cup also spoke about what it means for him to be part of Masandawana.

"It is a great feeling to join Mamelodi Sundowns, I am feeling happy and proud, they have been doing well for the past five years," Motupa said.

"I’m looking forward to doing well for myself, the club and the fans and what attracted me is that the club is always winning trophies every season and also they play in the ."