Mamelodi Sundowns confirm departure of two legends

Between them, Anthony Laffor and Wayne Arendse gave 16 years to the club and were an integral part of the success in a golden era for Downs

have announced the departures of attacking midfielder Anthony Laffor and defender Wayne Arendse.

The pair have both been with the Tshwane giants for the past eight years and have been key to the club's domestic and continental success.

Liberian international Laffor arrived from SuperSport United, while Arendse was signed from Santos, both in 2012.

"A special thanks to the two Sundowns legends who have given their time and efforts to the club and have been part of Masandawana's success over the years," read a statement on the club's official Twitter account.

"'Snoti' as he [Laffor] is known, is known best for mesmerizing defenders and coming off the bench to score those goals.

"Wayne on the other hand has been a rock-solid member of the defence. His leadership from the back has seen him don the captain's armband on occasion and his aerial ability made him an offensive threat in the opponents box.

"Thank you gentlemen for the contribution you have given the club and the joy you have brought to the Yellow Nation!"

Laffor is a 35-year-old while Arendse is 36. Both men have seen their game-time increasingly limited over the past couple of seasons as Sundowns have ushered in a new guard.

Having joined the club at the same time, the two players have an identical record in terms of trophy successes: five league titles, two Telkom Knockouts, two Nedbank Cups, the 2016 Caf and the 2017 CafSuper Cup.

Laffor also won an additional two league titles with SuperSport United prior to joining Masandawana.

He was also especially influential when the Brazilians won the Champions League four years ago – scoring a vital goal in the semi-finals against Zambian side Zanaco, and also netting in the home leg of the final against .

Arendse’s cool and calm defending in the heart of the Sundowns defence made him a mainstay for many seasons and it could be argued that he was unfortunate not to receive more than just the couple of caps he has for Bafana Bafana.

The club have also announced the deparurte of Katlego Otladisa.

Earlier, Arendse penned an emotional farewell to the club.