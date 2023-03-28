Bafana Bafana should not miss out on major competitions including the World Cup, according to Sekhukhune defender Daniel Cardoso.

SA missed out on recent Afcon and World Cup

Currently chasing 2023 Afcon ticket

Cardoso explains why Bafana should be regulars

WHAT HAPPENED: South Africa missed the most recent Africa Cup of Nations finals and the Fifa World Cup held in Cameroon and Qatar, respectively.

Currently, they are in the race for the 2023 Afcon to be held in Ivory Coast and Cardoso believes the quality of the PSL should guarantee them a place in the tournament.

He argues Mamelodi Sundowns have been performing well at continental level and there is no reason why the national team should not emulate them.

WHAT HE SAID: "I think it’s very important for them to qualify because we failed to qualify for the last [Afcon]," Cardoso told the club's media team

"And with the calibre of players we have in our country if you look at Sundowns; I mean we are competing with the best in Africa, so I don't see why we [Bafana] shouldn’t be competing [at the highest level].

"[South Africa] should be in each and every tournament, we should be qualifying for the World Cup. We compete at the highest club level. What is stopping us from competing at the international level?

"I know most international teams have players in Europe but it doesn't mean that it will be hard. It is very important for the country as a whole and for footballing aspects. Otherwise, European countries don’t take us seriously in terms of picking young players and going to play in Europe."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the quality within the Bafana squad, the team might miss out on the 2023 Afcon on Tuesday.

To avoid such, Hugo Broos' side can't lose to Liberia in Monrovia, a task the tactician believes is possible.

WHAT NEXT: Broos has to ensure he fields the best team possible to give him the win he badly needs in Group K and join Morocco, who have already qualified.