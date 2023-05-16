Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena takes a jab at Orlando Pirates after 'biggest' title

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena was quick to remind Jose Riveiro and company that the PSL is the most important title in the country.

Mokwena wins first league title as head coach

Sundowns celebrate sixth straight title

Downs prepare for Champions League tie

WHAT HAPPENED: Mamelodi Sundowns were handed their Premier Soccer League trophy on Tuesday night after playing to a one-all draw against Maritzburg United. While Rhulani Mokwena's side could not win the game and set a new record, Sundowns did not hold on to the celebrations after winning the "biggest" title in the country.

WHAT WAS SAID: "It was a difficult day for us. This is for Alex and it is a title we will remember for years," Mokwena told SuperSport TV as he paid tribute to the late Alex "Goldfinger" Shakoane who was laid to rest earlier on Tuesday.

"My players are good footballers and that makes it easier for us. We are privileged as the technical team to work with this group of players. As demanding as this job is, it is moments like these that make it extremely rewarding. We are so proud to be league champions and I am proud for the team and everybody associated with this club," he added.

WHAT ELSE WAS SAID?: Mokwena seemingly took a jab at his counterpart, Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riviero, who won the MTN8 with the Buccaneers and on the way to the final, Riveiro knocked out The Brazilians.

"This is the most important trophy in the country, it is the championship. It is a tournament that runs for 10 months and goes home and away against every opponent and you have to be at your best consistently to win it.

"You can fluke one or two wins, or three or maybe four and then a cup is delivered, but you have to be extremely consistent to win the championship against 15 opponents and this magnificent football club keeps doing it over and over again," Mokwena said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mokwena has gone 20 games unbeaten in the league after being appointed the sole head coach of the club in October last year. Incidentally, the Team of Choice were his first opponents and he thumped Fadlu Davids' side 5-0 before coming full circle in his last fixture of the league.

The Downs coach says winning six titles on the spin is only the beginning.

"I am privileged. If there is another word, I am honoured and lucky. I understand the magnitude that comes with the privilege because I have the responsibility to lead an incredible football club. When you fail, sometimes you don't understand and when you succeed, it can't be about yourself only, there is some divine intervention that works. I have learnt over the short number of years and have grown a very thick skin and I pray for more strength to keep taking this club to greater glory, this is only the beginning," he told SuperSport TV.

WHAT'S NEXT?: After popping the champagne, Sundowns will shift their focus on the Caf Champions League semi-final where they take on Wydad Casablanca in the return-leg clash this Saturday.