Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena describes 'emotional' Wydad draw as a win, vows to fight for Champions League

Rhulani Mokwena was pleased with his players' performance after Mamelodi Sundowns kept a clean sheet against Wydad Casablanca in Morocco.

Sundowns received two red cards

Downs managed to not concede

Masandawana to face Martizburg next

WHAT HAPPENED: Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena says he feels like the goalless draw against Wydad Casablanca in the first-leg of the semi-final on Saturday night in Morocco was a win instead.

Downs held the defending Caf Champions League champions to a goalless draw after playing most of the game with 10 men. Neo Maema was shown a red card towards the end of the first half and Marcelo Allende was also sent off in the dying moments of the game.

WHAT WAS SAID: Speaking to members of the media, Mokwena lauded his side for a "gallant" fight, saying the outcome of the match left the team a bit emotional.

"The result, under the circumstances, feels like a victory because it was emotional for us. I think we were excellent before the first red card. We scored even though it was disallowed and we had a lot of possession of the ball," said Mokwena.

"It is only half-time, we need to get ready for the second leg. The second leg will never be easy, this is the Champions League but I am very proud of my players for the gallant performance and incredible discipline. They showed tactical flexibility and adaptation in very difficult circumstances, they need a lot of appreciation, they were fantastic.

"We are focused on the second-leg and we know that the yellow nation will be behind us and we know how to play Champions League matches, the players are gaining experience in playing these types of games and we trust them to be able to continue to give their best. This is an honest group of players and a lot of credit has to go to them."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Masandawana are looking for a second star, which would make them the most successful South African club in this competition as Orlando Pirates are the only side that lifted the coveted title.

However, Mokwena says there is no desperation to win the Champions League and downplays the pressure from supporters, given their fine form in the competition and on the domestic front, where they've claimed a sixth straight league title.

"There are many clubs that have won the Champions League more than us and there are a few clubs who have more pressure to win it than us. Wydad are the defending champions and they have played the last seven semi-finals. We just have to do the best we can, we have to keep fighting because this opportunity does not come for everybody," added Mokwena.

WHAT'S NEXT?: Sundowns will face Maritzburg United on Tuesday at Loftus Versfeld where they will be handed their Premier Soccer League title as they conclude the season.