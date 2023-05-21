Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena backs Mothobi Mvala after costly own goal - ‘He felt the coach’s love’

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena is refusing to blame Mothobi Mvala for the own goal that sent Wydad Casablanca to the Champions League final.

Sundowns were eliminated from the Caf CL

Mvala's own goal condemned the Brazilians

But Mokwena supports the defender

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilians were eliminated from the Champions League by the Moroccans, who advanced on the away goals rule following the 2-2 semi-final, second-leg draw at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

After the second leg in Casablanca ended 0-0, the Masandawana knew a scoring draw would send them out. And it happened that way but it was Mvala’s late, headed goal that gifted Wydad the crucial away draw.

WHAT MOKWENA SAID: “But what did I say to Mothobi, if anything… I, in moments like this, there’s two things, one; they say those that don’t make mistakes, are those that are probably not doing anything at all,” said Mokwena as per iDiski Times.

“And two; I don’t think he’s prepared to listen to the coach at the moment. But he felt the coach’s love, I can definitely assure you of that.

“I gripped the hand firmly, I pulled the body a lot closer, and I gave him the reassurance that he’s not alone and that for me is probably far more important than any of the words I could have uttered.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saturday’s defeat means the Brazilians will end the season with just one piece of silverware, the Premier Soccer League title. Just over a month ago, Sundowns were on course to finish the season with a treble.

But they were knocked out of the Nedbank Cup, before being eliminated from the Champions League, to leave them with only the league title in their hands.

That scenario has placed coach Rhulani Mokwena’s maiden season as head coach under scrutiny as some fans feel he is too inexperienced to coach Masandawana.

It was a disappointing end to Sundowns’ season after all the hard work they had invested in the Champions League and the ruthless fashion they beat their opponents in the earlier stages of the competition.

WHAT NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS? Following their Champions League exit, the Brazilians' season is over as they head to the off-season break.