Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane yet to decide on Tokelo Rantie

The Brazilians manager has revealed how Rantie has lost weight, but states that it will not be easy to sign the veteran forward

coach Pitso Mosimane has revealed former Bafana Bafana striker Tokelo Rantie has shed some weight, but he cannot guarantee the club will sign him.

Although ‘Jingles’ respects the former AFC Bournemouth hitman for having played in the English Premier League, Mosimane admitted not playing football for two years has made it difficult for the Premier Soccer League ( ) champions to sign the veteran forward.

“He has shed a lot of weight and that shows that he is serious. This is the guy who was playing in the English Premier League not so long ago where Percy Tau does not have a chance to play,” Mosimane told the media at Chloorkop.

“We should also appreciate that and also respect. I am trying to give him the chance to come up and not put himself under pressure and see how it goes."

Despite Rantie’s impressive CV, the former Bafana boss admits signing the Free State-born striker will not be an easy decision to take because the competition for places is stiff at Masandawana.

“It is not easy at Sundowns because he is up against Lebogang Maboe and he is after Mauricio Affonso and sometimes we play Phakamani Mahlambi and Thapelo Morena,” continued Mosimane.

“He needs game time and I don’t know if he’ll get a chance to play at Sundowns. We have Jeremy Brockie who is also fighting to get into that space."

Moreover, the reigning PSL Coach of the year explained why he would recommend Rantie to any club that may be interested in signing him, adding he doesn't want to put the 28-year-old under pressure.

“So it is a bit tough for him. If there is any team that is ready to sign him now, I would easily recommend that he is the guy,” Mosimane explained.

“I said we should allow him to go through the process and we should not put him under pressure. If he asks if we are signing him or not, I will say I am not sure. Why?

“Because the guy has spent two years without playing football but what is good is that he is looking good and he is looking after himself."

Meanwhile, Mosimane is preparing his troops for their Caf preliminary round clash against Congolese side, AS Otoho d’Oyo, on Sunday.

Media reports suggest that the 2016 African champions are set to take a chartered flight and will return to immediately after the game to prepare for their second PSL match against away in Port Elizabeth next Wednesday.