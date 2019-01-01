Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane not interested in Bafana Bafana job

The Sundowns gaffer disclosed that he would like to coach a North African team when he leaves the Tshwane giants

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says he is not interested in the Bafana Bafana coaching job and he discussed the upcoming 2019 (Afcon) finals.

“I think , and will do well at Afcon. I also believe that DRC will also do well, I would like to see my friend Florent Ibenge doing well,” Mosimane told Isolezwe.

“Let’s also give a chance, Aliou Cisse has the finest players including Sadio Mane. We are talking about top players in the English Premier League – I think these are the countries that have a chance (of winning it),” he said.

Bafana, who are under the guidance of British coach Stuart Baxter, are in Group D along with Namibia, and Morocco.

“I don’t want us to put pressure on Bafana, I think they must just build a team that can qualify for the Fifa World Cup,” he added.

“The fact that we have qualified is enough on its own, but if they go on to win it, that will be good. Maybe they can look at and find inspiration but it’s good not to put pressure on them,” said the Masandawana boss.

Mosimane, who is a former Bafana coach, says he doesn’t see himself replacing Baxter, but he would like to take charge of a North African team.

“No, not at this stage. If I do that I would like to coach a North African country. I think I know and understand their mentality but let’s allow Baxter to do his job,” he continued.

“Benni (McCarthy) can coach the national team. The way he is shows us that he can, he needs to work closely with an experienced so that he can learn from him,” concluded Mosimane.