Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane not focusing on winning three trophies

The Masandawana boss says they must not put their ego before reality as they look to go all the way in Ke Yona

Despite their involvement in three cup competitions, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says it is not to easy to challenge for a treble.

The Brazilians are competing in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and Caf Champions League group stage and they are now set to face Chippa United in the Nedbank Cup round of 32 match on Saturday.

“It’s a difficult thing to win that thing, that’s why I respect Orlando Pirates. They did the double treble. Who’s going to do that? It’s a difficult thing to do,” Mosimane said to the media.

“But sometimes, I don’t know how you describe the treble. The treble is three trophies in a year or in a season? I think in 2016 we won the Champions League, the Telkom Cup and the league, can we call that a treble?” Mosimane argued.

On the other hand, Sundowns will bank on their four-match winning run in the league and Champions League when they visit the Chilli Boys at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

“What’s important for the club is to win the next available cup. The next available cup for Mamelodi Sundowns is the league. The Nedbank follows the week after that,” he continued.

“We will focus on doubles and not trebles. We are not focused on trebles. That’s putting your ego before reality,” he concluded.

The Brazilians were eliminated from this season's MTN8 Cup and Telkom Knockout Cup.

The last time they won the Nedbank Cup was in 2015 after defeating Ajax Cape Town in the final.