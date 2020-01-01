Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane learning from Roberto Martinez for Caf Pro Licence online

The veteran mentor is using the lockdown wisely and he's working hard toward obtaining Africa's highest coaching qualification

coach Pitso Mosimane isn't resting on his laurels as he continues to study toward obtaining his Caf Pro License.

According to the Brazilians, Mosimane is juggling both the training camp in Rustenburg with his coaching studies.

The 55-year-old mentor would have been in had it not been for the coronavirus lockdown which has seen the travelling restrictions in and out of the country and he's currently studying online.

In an interview with the Sundowns media team, Mosimane expressed delight to be in the company of great coaches from across the African continent.

He also spoke highly of the knowledge shared by national team coach and former manager Roberto Martinez.

"I’m in the company of other great coaches from the African continent. Earlier today’s presentation was done by Belgium’s national team head coach, Roberto Martinez. We got to understand how he worked to make the Belgian Red Devils the number one ranked team in the world," said Mosimane.

Jamal Sellami of , AS 's Florent Ibenge and FUS Rabat manager Walid Regragui are some of the coaches also taking part in the course.

Mosimane is one of the most respected coaches in Africa after guiding the Tshwane giants to the Caf title in 2016.

He was also named Caf Coach of the Year in 2017 before masterminding Sundowns' victory over in the Caf Super Cup in 2017.

The Kagiso-born mentor has won a whopping nine trophies since his arrival at Chloorkop in December 2012.

Mosimane is one of the four coaches to have won four league titles in the era; all of which came with Sundowns over the past six years.

Meanwhile, Sundowns confirmed that performance analysts Musi Matlaba and Mario Masha are also studying toward obtaining their Uefa C Licences.

The pair are studying with the Scottish Football Association (SFA).

And according to the club, Mosimane is encouraging members of his technical team to enhance themselves with knowledge by studying further.

One of Mosimane's technical team members who's also passionate about equipping himself with knowledge is none other than Rhulani Mokwena who visited at the start of the year.