Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane laments Themba Zwane's absence

The Masandawana boss is set to face Benghazi without one of his key attackers

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane has lamented the absence of Themba Zwane ahead of their Caf Champions League match.

The Brazilians will face Libya’s Al Ahly Benghazi on Sunday in the first round first-leg encounter and the team will be without several players.

“Rivaldo (Coetzee) is out injured. (Motjeka) Madisha injured him at training. Unfortunately, it was an accident," Mosimane said.

Mosimane was speaking to the media after their goalless draw against Baroka FC on Tuesday night in a Premier Soccer League (PSL) match.

"We lost Mshishi (Zwane) at training through a hamstring. It's unbelievable,” he concluded.

Mosimane lamented the fact that they lacked firepower upfront against a resilient Bakgaga side, who resorted to time wasting tricks to kill Sundowns' momentum.

Apart from ‘Mshishi’, Sundowns are set to miss Sibusiso Vilakazi, who suffered an Achilles injury last October.

Mosimane will look to attackers Lebohang Maboe, Jeremy Brockie and Gaston Sirino when they face the North African side at the Petro Sport Stadium in Egypt.

A win for Sundowns will put them a step closer to reaching the group stages of Africa's most prestigious club tournament.