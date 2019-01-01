Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane cools down Bafana Bafana talk

The reigning PSL champions coach believes there are other local candidates who should be given a chance to lead the South African national team

coach Pitso Mossimane has explained he is happy at Masandawana amid talk he could replace Stuart Baxter as the new Bafana Bafana coach.

Speaking after leading his troops to a comfortable 2-0 win over rivals SuperSport United in their 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) opener, ‘Jingles’ pointed to the manager Gavin Hunt, whom he said is looking for an opportunity to lead the national side.

The Brazilians mentor added there are coaches who can take over the coaching reigns such as manager Steve Komphela and Benni McCarthy, who is in charge of .

“I am happy to be here at Sundowns. Maybe we should follow what and did to give their former players Aliou Cisse and Djamel Belmadi, respectively. They stayed with their own coaches and they were patient,” Mosimane told the media on Saturday.

“There is Benni, Steve Komphela, Gavin Hunt…I mean Gavin has been asking for a chance and I think we should also give him a chance.

“Benni has got a good name like Cisse and the coach of Algeria. He played football in Europe, and he is a big name in the country. We should probably follow that route, he [McCarthy] wants it because [Cape Town City owner John Comitis] said he can release him if he wants."

Moreover, Mosimane reflected on how he left Amatsantsa A Pitori to take over as coach of the 1996 African champions, adding that he cried when he left SuperSport in 2010.

Although he faced criticism as Bafana boss, his success with Sundowns in the PSL and in the Caf has raised talks that he could be the right man to revive the Southern African giants.

“I have a contract that I have to honour. I never broke any contract. The only contract that I did not finish was at SuperSport United because they said ‘coach you got to be part of the World Cup” he continued.

“Remember I cried when SuperSport said I must go to Bafana. It was unbelievable, so why should I leave this team? It’s a team I love. I was seven years there. But on the other hand when I looked at it, we were playing Caf Champions League all the time and that’s what I loved."

The South African Football Association (Safa) has appointed Molefi Ntseki as the interim coach.