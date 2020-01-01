Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane wrong to poach SuperSport United’s Modiba - Matthews

The Matsatsantsa boss has confirmed they hold no grudges on their Tshwane rivals following the Modiba saga

Resulting from his widely publicized ambition to sign SuperSport United winger Aubrey Modiba, the latest news suggests coach Pitso Mosimane was wrong to directly approach the 24-year-old.

According to the reigning MTN8 champions’ CEO Stan Matthews, he has explained the defending Premier Soccer League ( ) holders did not follow the right channels, saying ‘Jingles’ must know when he has erred.

The experienced football administrator also states he had a meeting with Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe and the two Tshwane giants have buried the hatchet.

“Aubrey was approached directly by Pitso but I’m glad that saga is now behind us. We had a good meeting with Sundowns president over the matter,” Matthews told IOL.

“There was a breach of protocol from Sundowns. But we sat down and talked about the matter and we won’t be taking any action as the club.

“We hope that our good relationship with Sundowns will continue, we have big respect for the club. They are seasoned campaigners in Africa.”

Speaking of the current PSL Coach of the Season, Matthews expressed his admiration for his former coach, saying the former Bafana Bafana boss should admit to when he is wrong.

“Pitso is a wonderful coach but he shouldn’t have done what he did. He is very passionate about the game,” he continued.

“He wears his heart on his sleeve and I love him as a coach and as a person. But when he is wrong, we must be able to say he is wrong.

“We won’t take it personally. It is now done and it is behind us. I’m certain that it won’t happen again.”

In addition, the Matsatsantsa boss has explained the Bafana winger will remain with his club although he can’t match the salary offered from the Chloorkop-based outfit.

“Aubrey still has two and a half years left on his contract. He is not for sale. Sundowns approached us in August and recently. At first, we said no outright. In this window, there was a potential deal but it never got off the ground,” confirmed the CEO.

“Obviously, I can’t match Sundowns in terms of salaries but I can give him job security and a lengthy contract. He is happy at the club and has an international buy-out clause.”