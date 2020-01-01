Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane wants to sign 'fighter' Musona

The 29-year-old striker has struggled for game time at Belgian giants Anderlecht who are reportedly about to sell him

coach Pitso Mosimane says he is interested in signing Zimbabwe captain Knowledge Musona who is out of favour at Belgian giants .

Reports from suggest Musona is among the 10 players Anderlecht plan to sell this January to recoup part of the €21 million they spent.

With the January transfer window now open, Sundowns are keeping tabs on Musona and Mosimane has already said he is in the market for two attacking players to bolster his “thin” squad.

The Brazilians mentor feels he currently does not have the attacking potency he requires in his squad and has now expressed interest in Musona whom he describes as a "fighter" and "strong."

“Would you have Knowledge Musona if he is available? Yes of course why not if he is available,” said Mosimane as per Far Post.

“Yeah he’s the kind of player that I would take because I know he scores goals and he’s a fighter, you know he’s like Khama Billiat – he’s strong, his attitude is right, he’s a good player so if we can get him yes why not I would like to have him.”

Since joining Alnderlecht in 2018, Musona has made just eight league appearances, scoring just a goal.

This season he has been training with the club’s reserve side.

The 29-year-old would, however, bring vast experience to Mosimane’s squad, having previously played in the as well as featuring at two (Afcon) finals with Zimbabwe.

Mosimane’s interest in Musona could have also been sparked by the recent departure of strikers Emiliano Tade and Tokelo Rantie who had his contract terminated on Sunday.