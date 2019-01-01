Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane tips 'well-rested' Kaizer Chiefs for PSL title

Amakhosi are gunning for their first league title since 2015

coach Pitso Mosimane feels will have themselves to blame if they fail to win the Premier Soccer League ( ) title.

Chiefs are nine points in front on the PSL standings, followed by Mosimane’s Sundowns on second place.

With guarantees that Amakhosi will go into January as leaders, it appears they are on course for a first league title since 2015.

Chiefs step into Sunday’s match away at after being inactive last weekend when Sundowns defeated the KwaZulu-Natal side in the Telkom Knockout final.

Mosimane feels Kaizer Chiefs resume their title bid as a fresh side after being inactive last weekend.

“I know the reaction on benefiting and all that. But it is my opinion, I say what I say. Well-rested teams, yes they are well rested. Is it true? Are they [Kaizer Chiefs] well rested? Yes,” Mosimane was quoted as saying by IOL.

“But they will say uyahlupha lo [this one is troublesome] and ukhuluma kakhulu [he talks too much]. They are fresh and they go and hammer [other teams]. That’s why I say, it is Chiefs’ title to lose.

“They have done very well for themselves. They win games and they play well, let’s be honest. Never mind these things that I say about benefits, they have done well. That is not the same team of last year. We have to give them compliments and credit.”

While Chiefs are solely concentrating on the league race, Mosimane’s Sundowns also have the Caf to worry about.