Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane still wants to polish in-form Affonso

The Uruguayan appears to have picked up form for the Brazilians

coach Pitso Mosimane believes that they still have to work on getting Mauricio Affonso fully fit.

The Uruguayan struck a brace as Sundowns edged 2-1 to lift the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup on Saturday.

Following what was a terrific show by Affonso, Mosimane still insist that the 27-year-old forward is not fully fit, suggesting that he is yet to bring out his best.

“And he is not even fit yet. We still have to work on getting him properly fit,” Mosimane told Sowetan Live.

Affonso has just one goal in five Premier Soccer League ( ) games and has scored two in the Caf as well as three in the Telkom Knockout.

His exploits has drawn compliments from Mosimane who describes him as a “powerful” striker whose strength is in the air after last weekend’s brace came from headed goals.

“He’s powerful‚ you can see‚” said Mosimane.

“Affonso is a big boy‚ especially in the air‚ and he gives us a different variety. I’ve been looking for that. He’s that kind of player; what you see is what you get. He’s not going to be flashy.

“There’s no point buying a player who is the same as (Gaston) Sirino‚ (Themba) Zwane‚ (Sphelele) Mkhulise. We need variety and he has provided us with that.”

Affonso arrived at Sundowns from Peruvian side Alianza Lima in July this year.