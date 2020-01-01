Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane slams referee after dropping points

The Masandawana mentor is the number one campaigner against the match official after drawing with Wits

coach Pitso Mosimane has slammed referee Abongile Tom's officiating during their clash on Tuesday night.

Masandawana were held to a goalless draw by the Clever Boys in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

Mosimane believes that Thulani Hlatshwayo should have been red-carded which would have seen the Clever Boys finish the game with nine players after Buhle Mkhwanazi was dismissed.

"I think in terms of opportunities, is the same like we played them in Durban, we just don't put the goal easily against them and not to say we can't make a goal, we just miss," Mosimane told SuperSport TV.

"I mean those two headers that Lebohang Maboe and err I think it's 'Pitso' [Sphelele Mkhulise] should have sealed the game, you don't need much.

"But, I'm going to be controversial and you know I say what I say I don't care, yes it's okay. I think 'Tyson' [Thulani Hlatshwayo] had nine lives tonight. He was the last man and it's a red [card], it doesn't mean if you've given a red then you can't give another red, no! 'Let me go talk to him', what are you talking about?"

Hlatshwayo was booked in the 56th minute and the Wits made a few more rash challenges, but he was not sent off.

"And then he [Hlatshwayo] goes and clatters 'Pitso' and then he [the referee] talks to him again, no [Abongile] Tom is not my referee of the year, last year yes. This year he was not brave, he made a lot of mistakes this year and he's a good referee," he continued.

"I'm not talking about any other thing. I'm only talking about one issue, that 'Tyson' should have walked. That's it. 'Mshishi' [Themba Zwane] I don't know what's the yellow card for. You know you ask yourself because all the newspapers wrote that 'Mshishi' and all those guys they're on a yellow card, they will never play the next game but it's fine.

"It's okay, I'm not unhappy with the result, Wits defended well. We did the same when we played them at Milpark, we defended well. But Tom is not my referee of the year, I give him fewer points. Even against Maritzburg, he had a big one, so he can't be the referee of the year. I'm the number one campaigner against him. Thank you."

Sundowns will be in action on Saturday as they lock horns with Algerian side USM Alger in the Caf Group C match in Pretoria.