Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane reveals he grew up supporting Kaizer Chiefs

The Masandawana boss has let the cat out of the bag as far as his childhood club is concerned

Although his statements are usually regarded as an attack on , coach Pitso Mosimane has shared a secret that he was a staunch Kaizer Chiefs supporter in his childhood.

However, because they are rivals in the Premier Soccer League ( ), ‘Jingles’ says his sentiments about the PSL table-toppers are not personal.

The reigning PSL Coach of the Season says his Amakhosi counterpart Ernst Middendorp doesn’t speak well about Masandawana and that is down to the fierce rivalry the two giants enjoy.

“I grew up supporting Kaizer Chiefs by the way. People don’t know that. I don’t hate Kaizer Chiefs, but they are my competition. It is nothing personal,” Mosimane told IOL.

“I know a lot of people don’t like some of the things I say about them [Chiefs], but we are rivals in the league.

“I also talked about in the same way when we were competing for the league for the past two seasons. Not that I hated them. It is a competition, nothing personal.”

The former Caf winner’s comments about a well-rested Chiefs are well-documented this term and he explains why his supporters feel no love from the German manager.

“The reason Mamelodi Sundowns supporters feel that [Ernst] Middendorp doesn’t like them is because he also doesn’t talk nice about us. People must understand that we are competing,” he added.

“It is not nice when there’s just one team that is winning. We need competition.”

As the current PSL campaign is still suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, Mosimane is hoping to bag their 10th PSL crown to remain the only club with many titles since the PSL era.

In addition, Chiefs lead the log table with 48 points from 22 points while Sundowns have collected 44 points but have a game in hand as things stand.

With the Naturena-based club chasing their first silverware to end a five-year drought, Sundowns, on the other hand, are looking to bag their third consecutive PSL trophy.