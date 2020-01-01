Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane refuses to lose hope in PSL title race

The Masandawana boss expressed some concerns as far as the title is concerned but he won't throw the towel in yet

coach Pitso Mosimane says they accept the defeat to and will move on but he expressed unhappiness about the errors they committed at the back.

The Brazilians are yet to register a win in the Premier Soccer League ( ) since the restart, drawing twice and losing 3-2 to the Citizens on Monday night, but Mosimane said they will keep fighting for the lucrative title until the end.

On the other hand, his counterpart Jan Olde Riekerink heaped praise on his troops for executing their game-plan as he explained how they exploited the Brazilians.

“It was a difficult game for us, yeah we made mistakes and the third goal was a goal that really made it difficult for us because the game was still on and we could come back, that’s why we scored another one,” Mosimane told SuperSport TV.

“Difficult for us, but it’s okay, we move on. Yeah, well [we struggled with pace]. Kermit [Erasmus] is smart player, you gotta give him credit, he knows how to play between the lines, how to drop in and come in – credit to him."

Speaking about the title race as they now trail log leaders by six points and both have six games left, the former Bafana Bafana boss expressed concern in how they have fared so far.

“Yeah, well it worries [the title race] but look we will fight for it and if we don’t get it, we’re not getting it. We are trying to win it for the third time – it’s not easy," he added.

“So, you can’t have what you want, what you wish for. The game goes the way it goes and if it’s not going to be for us, it’s not going to be for us, and yeah we move on.

“If we don’t find it, we’re fine. We’ll fight for the Nedbank Cup. This is football, these things do happen. You can’t win everything but we will fight for everything.”

On his assessment of the full 90 minutes, the Dutch manager lamented their failure to utilize the spaces left by the reigning league champions.

“First of all I’m very proud of the team and very happy for the spectators in Cape Town and that we could bring it today,” Riekerink told SuperSport TV.

“I think the first six minutes, we didn’t start very well and especially in the first half, there were lots of spaces and we have players who can deal with spaces.

"We could use the spaces that Sundowns left open and then that brings us to our strength. That happens in the game and I think we played our biggest part as a better team.

“We played on the left because it was a little bit different from the right because Fagrie [Lakay] who plays to go more behind the defence and Surprise [Ralani] will be more in spaces, hold the ball a little longer and then we could have a lot of attacks on the left side.”