Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane praying for referees ahead of Kaizer Chiefs clash

The outspoken tactician slammed the Amakhosi mentor as the two Gauteng giants prepare for their encounter

head coach Pitso Mosimane says are always benefitting from poor officiating ahead of their clash on Sunday.

Masandawana are set to welcome Amakhosi in an eagerly anticipated clash at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane.

“They get the ones that decide the game. I have to pray for the officials who are coming not to make the mistakes that they have been making. They must book a player when they are supposed to be booked,” Mosimane told the media.

Mosimane then took a swipe at Chiefs head coach Ernst Middendorp by indicating that the experienced tactician is enjoying the benefits of poor officiating having complained about referees before joining the Soweto giants.

“We must remember why Middendorp left . He was at the disciplinary committee every day. He said the PSL is against him and all that," he said.

"He was complaining against the referees and now he went to on honeymoon and he came back and he is benefiting so why should we not talk about it.

“He has watched me all my career and he knows what he got every time he watched me. We can look back at the history where he was watching.

Current PSL log leaders Chiefs are two points above second-placed Sundowns heading into Sunday's clash.

The accomplished coach made it clear that they are not desperate for a win against Chiefs, who are a well-rested team as Sundowns were in action in midweek against .

"And by the way, we don’t have to beat Chiefs to win the league, we are not emotional about it. They are a well-rested team, they have their feet up while we have games in hand because of the Caf ," he added.

"They are fresh and they are dealing with niggling injuries. They are not in the MTN8, they are not in the Champions League. We are not running the same race. They train and play and wait.”