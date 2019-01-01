Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane on why Seabi replaced Jali

The former SuperSport United head coach admitted the Brazilians did not play "pretty football" against Siwelele

head coach Pitso Mosimane was a relieved figure following his side's narrow win over Bloemfontein on Wednesday night.

The Tshwane giants maintained their unbeaten start to the 2019/20 season with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Phunya Sele Sele at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein.

Mosa Lebusa and Themba Zwane handed the visitors a two-goal lead, but Celtic striker Sera Motebang ensured a nervy finish with a late goal.

“Good game hey, nice to watch, but of course anxiety, nervousness from everybody,” Mosimane told SuperSport TV.

“(Celtic) a good football team hey. They are going to cause trouble for all of us here. You could see how they scored five against Arrows, they score on the break."

Mosimane admitted he was pleased to see Celtic head coach Lehlohonolo Seema withdraw Tebogo Potsane with 11 minutes left on the clock.

“I was very happy when the coach took out (Tebogo) Potsane because he’s the one who was giving us problems, also (Menzi) Masuku to be honest," he continued.

"But we tried, “Mshishi” (Themba Zwane) was having his party there. I thought he was going to score. (He could have) toe-poked it like Keletso (Makgalwa) did against Celtic also (in the MTN8 quarter-final clash).

“The referee was good, the new rules, if [the ball] hits your hand inside the box it’s a penalty. We all have to get used to it. This was a (Caf) game, we hung in there. It’s okay."

Mosimane also lauded the club's new signing Sammy Seabi, who was preferred ahead of experienced midfield maestro Andile Jali.

“He’s [Seabi] showing his authority and why we brought him. He’s helping us with set-pieces. He came on for ‘AJ’ (Andile Jali), ‘AJ’ played well over the weekend," he explained.

"But Seabi we needed him for this kind of a game. We will cherish the three points, we did ourselves a favour by scoring two goals, otherwise, it could have been different."

Furthermore, the accomplished coach was happy to see his charges work hard for the victory against a stubborn Celtic side.

“People see Sundowns as a ball-playing team but tonight there was not much of that free-flowing football that we know. We had to work hard," he said.

"‘Vila’ (Sibusiso Vilakazi) played well, Themba Zwane worked very hard. They worked very hard. It was not about pretty football.”

Sundowns' next match is the MTN8 semi-final first-leg clash against their Tshwane rivals SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.