Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane learning Liverpool's throw-in tactics

The Brazilians coach has expressed his admiration for the throw-in methods employed by the Premier League leaders

coach Pitso Mosimane has admitted to borrowing the strategy of effectively taking and defending throw-ins from manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Liverpool boss’ attention to detail has seen him roping in a throw-in coach.

Although Sundowns are yet to hire such a coach, Mosimane says he has adopted the philosophy of paying specific attention to ball throws, thanks to Klopp.

The Brazilians, however, had struggled with defending long throw-ins from Maritzburg during last weekend’s league match at home, but Mosimane still feels his side has mastered the art of throwing the ball.

“I’ve been studying that to see what happens‚ what are they doing? I studied all the throw-ins of Liverpool - offensively and defensively‚” said Mosimane, as reported by Times Live.

“Do you know what he [Klopp] is doing? He is giving them options of where to throw the ball. And we have copied some of those things. I will tell you straight.

“Check my throws-in. I come out [with the ball]‚ we move and we get the ball going‚ and then we overload throw-ins of the opponents. And we win the throw-ins of the opponents too.

“We’ve copied that and it has helped us. What Klopp has done is not look just for the javelin throw. That doesn’t help him because [Mohamed] Salah and [Sadio] Mane are not tall anyway.”

Meanwhile, Sundowns turn their attention to the Caf first round, second leg against Cote d’Or of Seychelles at home on Friday.