Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane keeping fingers crossed on Onyango and Ngcongca injuries

The accomplished tactician expects his first-choice keeper to shrug off a hamstring strain ahead of their clash with the Red Devils

head coach Pitso Mosimane has provided an injury update ahead of their encounter with .

The Tshwane giants will be away to the Egyptian football powerhouse in the Caf quarter-final first-leg clash in Cairo on Saturday.

Defenders Anele Ngcongca, Ricardo Nascimento and goalkeeper Denis Onyango are all nursing injuries, but they are part of the squad which is in .

More teams

Mosimane is confident that the experienced trio will be fit to face the most decorated club in African football at Cairo International Stadium.

“As we all know, we rested Denis (Onyango) because he’s got that hamstring that always gives him problems," Mosimane told the media.

"We rested him but he trained today, with light sessions – coach Wendall (Robinson) is making sure that he is available.

“It is good to see Anele (Ngcongca) doing the warm-up, but he still has some irritations with his groin," he added.

The reigning champions have been boosted by the availability of Liberian attacker Anthony Laffor, who has been out nursing a long term injury.

Article continues below

"(Anthony) Laffor is back, Ricardo had a groin strain also and I think the doctors took a lot of precautions on him and he is back," he said.

"He’s had a few training sessions and it is good to see him back also."

The second-leg encounter is scheduled to be played at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on March 7.