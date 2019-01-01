Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane in hot water over relentless bashing of referees

The Kagiso-born mentor has until Friday to respond to questions sent to him by the PSL prosecutor

Premier Soccer League ( ) prosecutor Nande Becker has written to head coach Pitso Mosimane to respond to claims he's continued to make against match officials.

According to the PSL, Mosimane has been given five days to get back to Becker.

Mosimane has had a rant on PSL match officials for weeks now, especially those who have officiated in matches involving .

His latest bashing of referees came this past weekend following Sundowns' 2-0 loss to Amakhosi in the league.

On Sunday, Mosimane said he wouldn't mind if other teams but Chiefs benefitted from referee's mistakes.

He previously justified his accusations by asking why certain referees were suspended by the South African Football Association (Safa) if he was wrong.